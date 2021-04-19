Metro Detroit Forecast: Falling temps later today with rain and snow on the way

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly sunny morning. Breezy afternoon with increasing clouds as a cold front passes this evening. A high of 63° early in the afternoon, but temperatures start to drop after 3pm. 30% chance of a shower after 3pm. Higher chances of rain this evening across the Thumb. Wind: SW becoming NW in the evening 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of a few rain or snow showers. Low of 36°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny and cold in the afternoon with a high of 43°. Rain, snow or sleet possible again after 3pm, and snow is likely Tuesday night. with 1"- 4" possible by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Slick morning drive. Chance of snow ends around mid-morning. Cold day with highs near 40°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

