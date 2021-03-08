Metro Detroit Forecast: A Spring feel all week

(WXYZ) —

Tonight: Mostly clear early then more clouds late. Slight fog chance late with a low of 36° in Detroit and a few degrees cooler in the suburbs. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partial sunshine. High of 57° Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Slight Chance of rain after 4pm. High of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor