Metro Detroit Forecast: A Spring feel all week

Spring feel this week
Posted at 4:49 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 04:24:04-05

(WXYZ) —
Tonight: Mostly clear early then more clouds late. Slight fog chance late with a low of 36° in Detroit and a few degrees cooler in the suburbs. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partial sunshine. High of 57° Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Slight Chance of rain after 4pm. High of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
