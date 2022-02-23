Metro Detroit Forecast: Feels 30° colder today; next round of snow arrives late Thursday

(WXYZ) — FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RIVER RAISIN AT MONROE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional flurries through the morning. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 30°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 16°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Thursday: A little early sun with the chance of snow by the end of the day. High of 30°.

Thursday night: Snow likely. Around 2 to 3 inches of snow by 8am Friday. Low of 21°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

