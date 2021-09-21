Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Flood watch until Thursday morning, heavy rain begins this afternoon

Posted at 5:15 AM, Sep 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — A flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until Thursday morning. Watch for flooded roads tonight and Wednesday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy morning. A few afternoon showers . Risk of flooding will go up with heavier rain arriving 4pm-9pm. High of 75°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Heavy rain and some thunder overnight. Flooding possible. Low of 55°. Rain totals 1.5" to 3" overnight.

Wednesday: A chilly, windy, and rainy day with a continued risk of flooding. High of only 59°. Wind: N 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Another 1" to 2" of rain possible through Wednesday night.

Thursday: Continued chance of rain, but it should be lighter. High of 59°.

