Metro Detroit Forecast: Fog advisory until 10am

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning fog. Then some peaks of sun before more clouds later today. High of 55°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible after midnight. Low of 49°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny and windy with rain moving in from the southwest after 2pm. High of 65°. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor