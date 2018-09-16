Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 67°
Warm and muggy continues
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with fog forming late again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Morning fog and low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies with highs near 84° again.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, 30% rain chance, warm and muggy. Highs near 80°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
