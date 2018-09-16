(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with fog forming late again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning fog and low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies with highs near 84° again.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, 30% rain chance, warm and muggy. Highs near 80°.

