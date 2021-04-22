Metro Detroit Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect this morning

Watch
Today: Partly sunny and chilly start. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a high of 53°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.
Posted at 4:49 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 05:34:45-04

Freeze Warning in effect until Thursday morning at 8 AM

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 62°.

The Weekend: Temps will be in the mid to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday with rain likely on Saturday.

