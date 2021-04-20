Metro Detroit Forecast: Freeze warnings and snow tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Rain/snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy and cold in the afternoon with a high of 43°. Rain, snow or sleet possible again after 3pm, and snow is likely after sunset. with 1"- 3" possible by Wednesday morning. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: A freeze overnight with accumulating snow through daybreak. Low of 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Slick morning drive is possible. It is most likely south of Detroit. Snow ends by 9 AM. A cold day with a high of 44°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

