Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Freeze warnings and snow tonight

items.[0].videoTitle
Cold and cloudy today with rain moving in later in the afternoon. Rain will change to snow tonight. Freeze warnings will be in effect the next two nights.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 05:33:23-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Rain/snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy and cold in the afternoon with a high of 43°. Rain, snow or sleet possible again after 3pm, and snow is likely after sunset. with 1"- 3" possible by Wednesday morning. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: A freeze overnight with accumulating snow through daybreak. Low of 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Slick morning drive is possible. It is most likely south of Detroit. Snow ends by 9 AM. A cold day with a high of 44°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018