Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting colder across the state

Posted at 4:21 AM, Apr 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High of 56°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a low of 36°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain mixing with snow in the morning. 50% chance of rain in the afternoon through sunset. Colder with a high of 49°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 57°.

