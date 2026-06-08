Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting hot this week

Summer-like warmth settles into Southeast Michigan today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s across Metro Detroit. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day, along with increasing humidity. While many areas stay dry for a good part of the afternoon, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. Temperatures will top out around 86° in Detroit, with upper 80s common north and west of the city.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Mostly sunny Monday, storm chances the rest of the week

It remains warm and muggy overnight as temperatures only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few passing showers or thunderstorms may develop overnight, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Expect lows near 71° in Detroit with plenty of humidity sticking around into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will still push close to 80 degrees despite the clouds and occasional rain. Not everyone will see rain all day, but keep the umbrella handy as rounds of showers and storms move through the region.

The more active weather pattern continues Wednesday through Friday. Highs surge back into the upper 80s and near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, with humidity remaining high. Each day will bring the chance for thunderstorms, and some storms could become strong or severe. While it won’t rain all the time, residents should stay weather aware, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front finally brings some relief heading into the weekend. Temperatures ease back into the mid-80s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another chance of storms arrives Sunday, but cooler air follows with highs dropping back into the upper 70s. Overall, the weekend looks more comfortable compared to the heat and humidity expected through the workweek.

Today: Clouds increase with temps in the mid 80s with a slight chance of storms. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Passing storms possible with lows near 71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms thru the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

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