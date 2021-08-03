Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting warmer every day

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 81°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 61°. Light wind overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

