Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting warmer every day

Our longest stretch of dry weather in over two months continues today. Temperatures will gradually climb closer to 90° through the rest of the week.
Posted at 4:18 AM, Aug 03, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 81°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 61°. Light wind overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86°.

