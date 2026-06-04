Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting warmer today

Another summer-like day is on tap across Metro Detroit with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing well into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Most communities will top out between 85° and 88°, putting us nearly 10 degrees above average for early June. A southwest breeze at 10-15 mph will help keep the air moving, but it’ll still feel quite warm during the afternoon hours. If you’re spending time outdoors, it’s a great day to stay hydrated and enjoy the sunshine.

A mild night ahead with mostly clear skies and temperatures only falling into the lower and middle 60s by daybreak Friday. Winds ease overnight, allowing for comfortable conditions if you have evening plans. Unlike some recent cooler mornings, you’ll notice a much milder start to the day Friday with many locations waking up in the low-to-mid 60s.

Friday starts warm and pleasant with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures quickly rise through the 70s and into the middle 80s by late day. Most of the daylight hours stay dry, but a few showers could develop toward evening as a weak disturbance approaches. Outdoor plans should be in good shape for much of the day, though you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky later Friday evening - especially north and west of Detroit.

The warm pattern continues into the weekend. Saturday brings the next opportunity for stronger storms as heat and humidity increase ahead of an approaching system. Not everyone will see storms, but some could become strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Sunday looks quieter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s. Looking ahead, temperatures remain above average into next week with highs generally in the low-to-mid 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms appears possible Tuesday before drier weather returns by Wednesday. Overall, it’s a very summer-like stretch for Metro Detroit with plenty of warm afternoons ahead.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with warmer lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Clouds increase with a slight rain chance late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

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