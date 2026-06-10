Metro Detroit Forecast: Heat Advisory and more storms possible

A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LENAWEE, MACOMB, MONROE, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES FROM NOON UNTIL 8 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY.

The heat index will range from 95° to 100° from noon through early evening.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Forecast: Heat Advisory and more storms

A summer-like surge of heat arrives across Southeast Michigan today, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Detroit is expected to reach around 90°, while Monroe and Adrian could top out near 92°. Combined with increasing humidity, it will feel closer to the upper 90s at times, making this one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this season.

The heat won’t be the only concern. A developing weather system to our west could spark strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. While much of the day will remain dry, any storms that do develop may be capable of damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Stay weather-aware if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures remain unusually warm overnight, only falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few thunderstorms may continue into the evening and overnight hours, with some storms potentially remaining strong. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will make for a muggy night across Metro Detroit.

The heat and humidity stick around Thursday with highs once again pushing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Detroit could reach the low 90s while much of Southeast Michigan remains locked in a warm and unstable air mass. We’ll continue tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as another disturbance moves through the Great Lakes.

Depending on how today’s storms evolve, Thursday could bring another round of active weather. Be prepared for forecast adjustments as we get a better handle on storm timing and coverage.

Today: Hot and very muggy with partly sunny skies. Most storm chances increase late toward the evening. A few could be strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail the main threats. Highs in the upper 80s, to near 90°. Heat index near 100°. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Storm chances continue and some could get severe. Then it will become partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows near 70°. Winds: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny. with a storm chance late and through the evening into the overnight. A few could be strong to severe with very heavy rain, damaging wind, large hail, and a low chance for a tornado. High in the low 90s. Heat index near 103°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

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