Metro Detroit Forecast: Heat and humidity climbing, chance of isolated storm

(WXYZ) — Today: More humid, partly cloudy with a high of 83°. 20% chance of a storm after 2 p.m. Light winds.

Tonight: Milder and more humid. Patchy fog overnight. Low of 69°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Slight chance of a morning shower or storm. Scattered afternoon showers and storms and more humid with a high of 83°.

Thursday: Scattered afternoon and evening storms. High of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

