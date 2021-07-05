Metro Detroit Forecast: Heat indices 95° to 98° this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: Hot and humid with a high of 93°. Heat Index may feel like the mid to upper 90s at times this afternoon, so drink plenty of water and get to shade if you begin to not feel well. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of a few showers or storms overnight. Low of 74°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Another hot day with scattered storms after 2pm. High of 91°.

Wednesday: Chance of storms with a high of 88°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

