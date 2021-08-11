Metro Detroit Forecast: Heat indices back in the upper 90s

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Hot and humid with a high of 89°. Heat indices will again be in the mid to upper 90s. Slight chance of showers and a few storms through the day, but storms are more likely again at night.

Tonight: Chance of storms again overnight. Some may be severe with damaging wind gusts. Low of 72°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Storms possible early in the morning and in the evening. High of 90°.

Friday: Chance of storms as a cold front passes. High of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

