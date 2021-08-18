Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating up; a few storms today and tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Chance of a shower or storm after 7 a.m. Isolated storms will be possible through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but slow-moving downpours could lead to ponding of water on some roads. High of 83°. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog again overnight. Partly cloudy. Low of 69°. Wind: Light

Thursday: Isolated afternoon and evening storms. High of 84°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 86°. Heat index in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 87°. Heat index near 90°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor