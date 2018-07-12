Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating up for the weekend

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE light.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs near 90°.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers late in the day and at night. Hot and humid with highs near 90°.

SUNDAY: An isolated shower possible. Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90°.

