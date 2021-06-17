Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating up; storms return Friday

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 84°. Humidity is still low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain and storms in the morning and again in the evening. Some storms in the evening may be severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. Humid day with a high of 85°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of storms. Highs of 85°.

Father's Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

