Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating up; storms return Friday

Heating up with highs in the mid 80s today. The humidity rises tonight; bringing the chance of rain and storms tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 17, 2021
(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 84°. Humidity is still low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain and storms in the morning and again in the evening. Some storms in the evening may be severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. Humid day with a high of 85°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of storms. Highs of 85°.

Father's Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.

