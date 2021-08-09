Metro Detroit Forecast: High humidity; multiple chances of heavy rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Hot and humid with a chance of storms, mainly after 2 PM. Heavy rain could lead to minor street flooding. High of 88°, but it's going to feel like it's in the low 90s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms overnight. Heavy rain possible. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: We'll have the chance of storms early in the morning and again late in the day. Flooding is possible from heavy rain during both rounds of storms. The storms in the evening could be severe with damaging wind gusts. High of 89°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of storms. Some could be severe. High of 89°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

