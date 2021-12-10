Metro Detroit Forecast: High wind watch for Saturday

(WXYZ) — HIGH WIND WATCH FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT FROM 8 AM - 8 PM SATURDAY.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain chances increase quickly after 5 PM. High of 47°. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s overnight. The rain Friday evening and Friday night should be a half inch to three quarters of an inch and may include a little thunder.

Saturday: High Wind Watch with winds over 50 mph possible through the day. Temps will drop all day from the mid 50s early into the upper 30s. Rain showers are possible early and snow showers are possible late.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

