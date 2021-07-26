Metro Detroit Forecast: Highs around 90° today

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 90°. Humidity stays low. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm with increasing humidity overnight. Low of 68°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Best chance is north of M59. High of 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

