Metro Detroit Forecast: Highs around 90° today

A hot afternoon is on tap today with highs near 90°. The humidity will rise again tonight; leading to a chance of storms tomorrow.
Posted at 4:26 AM, Jul 26, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 90°. Humidity stays low. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm with increasing humidity overnight. Low of 68°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Best chance is north of M59. High of 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

