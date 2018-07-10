Metro Detroit Forecast: Summer warmth this week

Dave Rexroth
4:43 AM, Jul 9, 2018
10:12 PM, Jul 9, 2018

A warm week

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with a slight rain chance and lows near 70°. Winds: W 5

TUESDAY: Early morning showers possible. Then getting brighter in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW to N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mod 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

