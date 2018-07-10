Metro Detroit Forecast: Summer warmth this week

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with a slight rain chance and lows near 70°. Winds: W 5

TUESDAY: Early morning showers possible. Then getting brighter in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW to N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mod 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.