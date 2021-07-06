Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Chance of storms after Noon today. It's going to stay hot and humid with highs around 90°.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 05:32:33-04

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Another hot day with scattered storms after Noon. High of 90°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Shower or storm possible before midnight. Low of 73°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of storms in the afternoon and through the night with a high of 85°.

Thursday: Storm possible in the morning. Then showers through the afternoon. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018