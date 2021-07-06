Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Another hot day with scattered storms after Noon. High of 90°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Shower or storm possible before midnight. Low of 73°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of storms in the afternoon and through the night with a high of 85°.

Thursday: Storm possible in the morning. Then showers through the afternoon. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

