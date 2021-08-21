Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot day for Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and humid. High of 89°. Heat index in the low 90s. Drink plenty of water while out at the Dream Cruise! Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and more humid with a low of 70°. Light wind.

Sunday: Chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High of 86°.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

