Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot, humid, and stormy

Unsettled weather arrives today with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall is possible and could lead to minor flooding. High temperatures climb into the low 80s in the afternoon with dew points near 70°.

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Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot, humid, and storms this week

The active weather pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday. Highs surge into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity also remains high. Thunderstorms are likely both days and some storms could become strong or severe, especially late Thursday through Thursday night. While it won’t rain all the time, residents should stay weather aware, especially during the afternoon and evening hours because of those chances of stronger storms.

A cold front finally brings some relief heading into the weekend. Temperatures ease back into the mid 80s starting Friday. Another chance of storms arrives Sunday. Overall, the weekend looks more comfortable compared to the heat and humidity expected through the workweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely scattered around the area. Highs in the low 80s, but it will be muggier. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight storm chance. Lows near 70°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s, to near 90°.

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