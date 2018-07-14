Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot & muggy weekend with storm chances

Hally Vogel
5:59 AM, Jul 14, 2018
4 hours ago
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY:  A slight rain chance early  and then a better chance of showers/storms in the afternoon and at night. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy, chance for rain/storms.  Lows near 70° with a light wind.

SUNDAY: A shower/storm possible. Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

