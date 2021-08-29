Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot, muggy with more storm chances today

Today is an Air Quality Alert Day across most of Metro Detroit.

Today: Partly sunny with an increasing chance of storms. Storms could be strong to severe with flooding and damaging winds. High in the low 90s.

Sunday night: Storms will move out and humidity will lower with lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain with a high of 86.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

