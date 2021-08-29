Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot, muggy with more storm chances today

Today is an Air Quality Alert Day across most of Metro Detroit.
Today: Partly sunny with an increasing chance of storms. Storms could be strong to severe with flooding and damaging winds. High in the low 90s.
Sunday night: Storms will move out and humidity will lower with lows near 70.
Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain with a high of 86.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor