Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot, muggy with more storms

Posted at 5:05 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 05:45:23-04

TEMPS SOAR TO NEAR 90 AGAIN TODAY WITH HIGH HUMIDITY. THE CHANCE FOR OCCASIONAL STORMS REMAINS THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK. IT STAYS HOT NEAR 90° THROUGH THE WEEKEND, except for Friday. — Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. High of 89°. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with q 50% chance of showers and storms. High around 90°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

