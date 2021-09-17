Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot start to the final weekend of summer

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower after midnight. Low of 64°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Saturday: Chance of a morning shower. Morning clouds move out, and the afternoon will be bright with low humidity. High of 78°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

