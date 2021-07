(WXYZ) — Monday: Another hot day with lots of sun and temps in the upper 80s.

Monday Night: Clear skies, humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid again with storms by the evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

