Metro Detroit Forecast: Hottest day of the season so far

(WXYZ) — Today: Warm and humid in the warming. Near-record heat in the afternoon with a high of 89°. The record is 90° (2012). Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Warm night. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Low of 68°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely in the morning. Some thunderstorms after 10 a.m. into the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Cooler with a high of 71°. northern Macomb, St Clair and Sanilac counties will be closer to 60° with a cool breeze coming off of Lake Huron.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

