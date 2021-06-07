Metro Detroit Forecast: Humidity and chance of storms rising

(WXYZ) — Today: More humid with highs in the mid 80s. A few morning showers, but a higher chance of scattered showers and storms after 2 p.m. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low of 69°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Tuesday: Humid with a chance of a shower in the morning, and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 84°.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

