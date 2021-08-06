Metro Detroit Forecast: Humidity climbing; chance of storms this weekend

(WXYZ) — Friday: Slightly more humid. Partly cloudy with a high of 86°. Chance of rain Friday evening after 7 PM. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms overnight. Low of 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of storms after 2p.m. through the evening. High of 87°.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a high of 89°. 20% chance of a storm.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

