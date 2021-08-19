Metro Detroit Forecast: Isolated afternoon storms; heating up for Dream Cruise weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Some morning fog. Isolated storms after 2p.m. Most areas will be dry, but storms that do develop could produce downpours. High of 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Patchy fog again overnight. Partly cloudy. Low of 69°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 87°. Heat index in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High of 87°. Heat index near 90°. Drink plenty of water while out at the Dream Cruise!

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor