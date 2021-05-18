Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: It's about to feel like summer

We'll heat up the rest of the week; coming close to 90° beginning Friday. We'll also have a slight chance of showers Wednesday and storms Thursday.
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning then some afternoon clouds. High of 79°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 59°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers in the afternoon. High of 79°.

Thursday: Hotter with a chance of isolated afternoon storms. High of 86°.

