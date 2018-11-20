Metro Detroit Forecast: Light morning snow

Hally Vogel
4:55 AM, Nov 20, 2018
2 hours ago

Light morning snow

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Snow showers early, clouds with a bit of sun, but even a little sun won't warm us up much.  Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,  Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin JeanesChris Edwards

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top