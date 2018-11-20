Metro Detroit Forecast: Light morning snow

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Snow showers early, clouds with a bit of sun, but even a little sun won't warm us up much. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

