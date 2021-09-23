Metro Detroit Forecast: Lighter rain today; still chilly and breezy

(WXYZ) — A High Wind Warning is in effect for St. Clair, Sanilac, and Huron counties until 8 a.m.

A flood warning has been issued for rivers in Macomb, Wayne, and Livingston counties until further notice.

Today: Breezy with lighter rain. Rain will be spottier late in the day, but the chance of a shower will continue through midnight. High of 54°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers finally ending. Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds by sunrise. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain. Drying afternoon with a high of 67.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

