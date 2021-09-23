Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Lighter rain today; still chilly and breezy

items.[0].videoTitle
Our flood watch is no longer in effect. Rain will be lighter today, but still persistent. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 05:38:41-04

(WXYZ) — A High Wind Warning is in effect for St. Clair, Sanilac, and Huron counties until 8 a.m.
A flood warning has been issued for rivers in Macomb, Wayne, and Livingston counties until further notice.

Today: Breezy with lighter rain. Rain will be spottier late in the day, but the chance of a shower will continue through midnight. High of 54°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers finally ending. Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds by sunrise. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain. Drying afternoon with a high of 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018