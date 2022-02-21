Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild afternoon; rain on the way

(WXYZ) — FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RIVER RAISIN AT MONROE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 44°. Wind: SE 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the 30s after sunset, but climb back into the 40s overnight. Rain showers developing after 10pm. Along and north of M-59 could see some pockets of freezing rain between 10pm and 4am.

Tuesday: Rain showers throughout the day. Around 0.5" expected. Roads may be icy with freezing rain from Grand Rapids to Lansing to Flint and areas north, but only rain is expected around southeast Michigan with temps in the 40s and 50s. High of 53° in Detroit, but areas south will be a little warmer, and areas north of Detroit will be in the 40s. Wind: S 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday:

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

