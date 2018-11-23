Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild and wet weekend

Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild and wet weekend

Kevin Jeanes
4:42 AM, Nov 23, 2018
31 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s, but a warm front moves through this afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by midnight.  Rain likely the rest of the night. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely. Then rain showers until 8pm. High of 48°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 47°.  Rain is likely at night, but there is a slight chance the rain sneaks in from the southwest as early as the afternoon.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,  Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin JeanesChris Edwards

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top