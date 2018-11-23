Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild and wet weekend

Fair
HI: 43°
LO: 26°
Next 48 Hours:
TODAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s, but a warm front moves through this afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by midnight. Rain likely the rest of the night. Lows in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Morning rain likely. Then rain showers until 8pm. High of 48°.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 47°. Rain is likely at night, but there is a slight chance the rain sneaks in from the southwest as early as the afternoon.
