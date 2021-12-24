Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild Christmas Eve; rain tonight

(WXYZ) — Christmas Eve: Temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon, but we'll warm up at night. Light showers develop in the afternoon, and continue at night. We may reach 50° after midnight.

Tonight:Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with a low of 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day: Light morning rain with temps in the upper 40s. Rain could last into the afternoon as temperatures drop to around 40°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

