Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain, but humidity begins to drop

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Then scattered showers and (non-severe) storms possible this afternoon and evening. High of 82°. Not quite as muggy in the evening. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cooler and more comfortable with a WNW breeze around 5-10 mph. Still a slight chance of showers, but temperatures will drop into the 60s for the first time in a week.

Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a few showers and storms after Noon. High of 78°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cool and breezy with a high of 76°. Slight chance of light showers. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

