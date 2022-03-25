Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain showers today; snow showers tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Friday: Another cloudy and breezy day with a chance of showers throughout the day. High of 47°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers mixing to snow showers overnight. Up to 1" of snow will be possible around and north of I-69. Little to no accumulation around Detroit. Low of 33°.

Saturday: Morning snow showers mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 42°.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a low of 24° and a high of 34°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

