Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain showers today; snow showers tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Friday: Another cloudy and breezy day with a chance of showers throughout the day. High of 47°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers mixing to snow showers overnight. Up to 1" of snow will be possible around and north of I-69. Little to no accumulation around Detroit. Low of 33°.
Saturday: Morning snow showers mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 42°.
Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a low of 24° and a high of 34°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes