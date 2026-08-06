A slow moving system will keep rain chances around through the weekend. Periods of storms will move through as well. Temps will reach the 80s for several days to come.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Forecast: Periods of rain and storms

The weather pattern will be unsettled through the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible Friday. Saturday and Sunday stay warm with highs in the mid 80s and a rain or storm chance each afternoon. Monday appears to offer a higher chance for more widespread storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. Temperatures ease back into the lower 80s by the middle of the week with a lingering chance for a few showers.

Friday: Partly sunny with some scattered showers and a little thunder possible. The higher chances will be in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

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