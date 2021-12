(WXYZ) — Today: Another round of snow possible this afternoon and evening with 1"-2" possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies with temps back in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder with temps in the low 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor