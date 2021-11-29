Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: More snow on the way Monday evening

Another round of light snow expected this evening with 1" - 2" of new snow by Tuesday morning. Temps do rebound into the 40s this week.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Nov 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Snow is after 7 PM with around 1" - 2" possible by 4 AM. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and still cold with highs in the mid 30s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers and flurries with lows in the 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Brighter skies with temps in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

