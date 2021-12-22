Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning flurries; Coldest day of the week

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold and breezy with morning flurries or light snow showers. Partly sunny with a high of 29°. Wind: W 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times. Wind chills will be near 10° in the morning, and stay in the teens in the afternoon.

Tonight: Lighter wind with increasing clouds. Low of 23°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of mostly snow; but also a wintry mix at times. There could be an inch on the north side of the metro area and up to 2" around I-69. High 37°.

Christmas Eve: Temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon, but we'll warm up at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

