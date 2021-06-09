Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning fog; afternoon storms

Still humid today with a chance of a few afternoon storms.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jun 09, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Some morning fog. Chance of storms again in the afternoon through sunset, but the storms won't be as widespread as they were Tuesday. High of 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Still humid with a low of 69°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers possible, but the humidity will be a little lower later in the day. High of 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 86°.

