Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning fog and showers

Some fog and showers this morning across metro Detroit. Today will be the warmest day the rest of the week as the wind will shift out of the northwest this afternoon.
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Morning fog and showers through 8am. Mostly cloudy afternoon with the chance of rain returning after 4pm. High of 68°. Wind: SW in the morning becoming NW in the afternoon 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A few light showers possible. Mostly cloudy with a low of 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A mostly cloudy morning and then partly sunny and cooler with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 58°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

