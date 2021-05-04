Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning fog and showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning fog and showers through 8am. Mostly cloudy afternoon with the chance of rain returning after 4pm. High of 68°. Wind: SW in the morning becoming NW in the afternoon 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A few light showers possible. Mostly cloudy with a low of 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A mostly cloudy morning and then partly sunny and cooler with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 58°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

