Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning rain; cool down coming

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning rain and a few storms through the morning. Some rain could be heavy. A spotty shower or storm will still be possible in the afternoon until 4 p.m. High of 81°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph (becoming NW in the evening).

Tonight: Clearing skies and getting much cooler. Low of 50°; 40s in the suburbs. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 69°. Northern Macomb, St Clair and Sanilac counties will be closer to 60° with a cool breeze coming off of Lake Huron. Clouds increase in the evening; leading to a chance of rain at night.

Friday: Chilly and rainy; especially in the morning. Still uncertain if the rain will move out in the afternoon or hang around into the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

